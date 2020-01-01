'Project Big Picture' wouldn't have damaged rest of Premier League, insists Arsenal boss Arteta

The Spaniard says it is important that the English top-flight is reviewed with a view to becoming more 'sustainable' amid the coronavirus crisis

boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that 'Project Big Picture' wouldn't have damaged the top clubs' relationship with the rest of Premier League.

and proposed a major shake-up of English football earlier this month in order to address the potential long-term economic imbalance caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative moved to reduce the number of teams in the Premier League from 20 to 18, while giving the nine oldest clubs in the top-flight "special voting" rights on any important issues.

More teams

The League Cup and Community Sheild would also have been scrapped had 'Project Big Picture' been approved, while a £250 million ($323m) rescue package was to be made available to lower league clubs along with 25 per cent of all future broadcasting deals.

However, Premier League clubs voted unanimously against the plans on Wednesday, before agreeing to come up with a new strategy to ensure that English football is financed effectively through to the end of the coronavirus crisis.

The 20 clubs also announced the delivery of a £50 million ($65m) fund for Football League clubs, with Arteta fully behind the final decision.

"I think it was a very clear statement from the Premier League about what is going to happen," the Gunners head coach told a press conference on Thursday.

"We all have to review the actual context and how we can help each other to make football more sustainable, but I think it has to be agreed on by everybody and yesterday's statement was very clear regarding that."

Asked whether 'Project Big Picture' could have had a detrimental impact on the elite club's relations with the rest of the top-flight, Arteta responded: "I don't think so. I think it's very special the way that the Premier League has conducted itself over the years.

"I think that's a massive strength so as much as we can, we can maintain that unity and sustain our way of doing things. I think that's very valuable and the image that we project to the outside world is really, really strong. I hope that we can maintain that."

Arteta added on the continuation of the time-honoured one club, one vote principle in the Premier League and the need for some kind of reform: "I don't know [how important it is]. If you ask all the clubs individually, they probably have different opinions.

Article continues below

"We have to find a way that works for everybody, that can make this game sustainable and allows us to still evolve in the context we're in at the moment, which is important as well.

"It's completely different to what it was 20 years ago, so we have to move, we have to share a vision in order to achieve that because at the end of the day, it's for the benefit of every club.

"I think we have to protect the lower leagues as well, this is our obligation. We want to produce grassroots and opportunities for everybody in this industry. I think it's fair to assess the situation and find the best possible way to achieve that. This is our responsibility as well."