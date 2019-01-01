‘Probably the end of Ozil’s career at Arsenal’ – Emery & youngsters forcing German out, says Parlour

The ex-Gunners midfielder feels a World Cup winner is no longer part of the plans at Emirates Stadium, with the club moving in a different direction

Mesut Ozil has probably reached “the end of his career at ”, says Ray Parlour, with the World Cup winner out of favour under Unai Emery as promising youngsters impress in his place.

The German has struggled to win over a Spanish coach since a change in the dugout was made back in 2018.

Having been snapped up from and handed a lucrative new contract during the reign of Arsene Wenger, Ozil no longer boasts unwavering support in the dugout.

Emery has taken to overlooking him on a regular basis, with the 30-year-old failing to make matchday squads at present.

That was the case again for a 1-0 win over Bournemouth, with Parlour suggesting that Ozil is being edged towards the exits by the emergence of those better suited to a new philosophy at Emirates Stadium.

The former Gunners midfielder told talkSPORT: “I have been really impressed by the youngsters coming through, from Arsenal’s point of view.

“Ozil’s not even in the squad now. I think that’s probably the end of his career at Arsenal.

“You have got youngsters that deserve an opportunity probably more than him at the moment.

“[Bukayo] Saka has come in on the left-hand side, you have got [Gabriel] Martinelli, from Arsenal’s point of view going forward he’s been excellent. [Dani] Ceballos played at the weekend.

“They have got lots of options now.”

David Luiz talked up the squad depth available to Emery after netting the only goal of the game against Bournemouth.

His early effort was enough to land all three points from Arsenal and move them up to third spot in the Premier League table.

Emery’s men are currently six places and four points better off than arch-rivals , who have hit a slump, but Parlour believes it is too early to be predicting another power shift in north London.

He added: “Tottenham? They (Arsenal) aren’t miles ahead and it’s still going to be a battle. They could still turn it around.

“It’s a situation where suddenly you get a really good victory, you get confidence back in the side. You win two or three in a row and you can really shoot up that league.”

Arsenal will return to action after the international break with a trip to on October 21, while Spurs are due to play host to two days earlier.