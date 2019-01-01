Preview: Hearts and Kotoko set for Ghana Special Competition semi-final showdown

Ghana's two biggest clubs are set to battle it out for a ticket to the final of the novelty league on Sunday

's clash with undoubtedly headlines the semi-final fixtures of the Special Competition on Sunday.

are set to face Karela United in the other last-four match but unsurprisingly the tie has been drowned out by the one involving Ghana's two biggest clubs Hearts and Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Until a few days back, the derby had been called off following the Porcupines' withdrawal from the competition due to unhappiness about the match venue and share of gate proceeds.

"I knew that the game could come on and so kept on with my preparations," Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor told his club's official website.

"I know it’s going to be tough and I admit that it is the toughest game yet in the competition, knowing the type of opponent and how important such matches are to the teams and the supporters across the divide."

The two teams have been boosted by the return of players who had been away with Ghana's national team as they prepare for the upcoming in continues.

Hearts' Mohammed Alhassan and Kotoko's Abdul Safiu Fatawu's inability to make James Appiah's final 23-man squad means they have become available for Sunday's 'Super Clash'.

Article continues below

"I usually don't talk prior to a game. I've never played against them [Fatawu and Kotoko talisman Songne Yacouba] before but no player has ever bullied me to score," Alhassan told Kickgh.

"I don't think I've met a tougher opposition in the Special Competition."

The ultimate winner of the competition will represent Ghana in next season's Caf .