'Press all day!' - Ten Hag explains Man Utd's new playing style & it clearly worked in Liverpool rout

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a dream start to his Manchester United tenure when savouring a 4-0 friendly victory over arch-rivals Liverpool in Thailand, with his message clearly getting through to a squad that has underperformed for far too long. It may have only been a pre-season contest in Bangkok, but a new philosophy was clear for all to see.

Ten Hag has been eager to point out on a regular basis since arriving at Old Trafford that he is looking for his team to play in a certain way, with his style of management appealing to a fan base that want to see substance mixed with style in pursuit of positive results and major silverware.

What is Erik ten Hag’s philosophy at Man Utd?

The Dutchman enjoyed considerable success in his previous role at Ajax when favouring an entertaining and expansive brand of football.

More of the same is being demanded from Premier League heavyweights, with Ten Hag eager to see his side press high up the field and dictate proceedings on the front foot.

However, it is easier said than done, with an intense work rate required across any given 90 minutes. It is also important to retain possession and move the ball effectively in order to counter the energy-sapping efforts of closing down and putting opponents under pressure.

United did, however, exceeded expectations against Liverpool and put down an early marker ahead of a return to competitive action in 2022-23, with Ten Hag’s methods highlighted perfectly in an impressive showing against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Press all day

United’s third goal against Liverpool came as a direct result of Klopp’s men being given no time on the ball, with Anthony Martial benefiting as he won possession high up the field and raced clear to deliver a clinical finish.

Ten Hag has said of that approach figuring prominently in his plans: “We want to press, we want to press all day and play proactive football.

“Sometimes we can do that high but if not possible, we have to read it as a team and drop lower. But we want to press and that has to be the intention all day.”

Martial closed down Rhys Williams midway inside the Liverpool half, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford giving the Liverpool defender no out ball as they covered angles for a pressure-relieving pass.

After backing an opponent into a corner that he was unable to escape from, United’s “press all day” mentality allowed them to move three goals clear before half-time.

Productivity from every area

United were in attack mode from the off against Liverpool. Jadon Sancho fired them in front inside 12 minutes before Brazilian midfielder Fred delivered a classy second on the half-hour mark.

His effort was another example of the Red Devils ticking an important box for Ten Hag, with more pressing allowing a clever clipped finish to be delivered from an area of the pitch where more end product is demanded.

Ten Hag has said: “From every area of the team, I want productivity.

“That's the most important thing, that players take the initiative on and off the ball, in offence and defence.”

Fred certainly took the initiative when the ball broke his way 20 yards from goal, with Liverpool’s inability to clear their lines – which came from more energetic closing from the front by United – resulting in Alisson being lobbed as he was left in no man’s land.

Ten Hag will have been pleased to see a midfielder high enough up the pitch to make an important contribution, with the Red Devils requiring assistance from all departments after once again becoming over-reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

Attacking intent

Ten Hag has also spoken of his desire to see United playing attacking football under his tutelage, with it important for him to see positive intent from every player on the field.

He said during his first interview after officially taking the Red Devils’ reins: “We are playing in the opponent's half, and we have to do attacking football.

“It's about the Man United football and about the Man United identity and philosophy. It has to be about attacking football. We have to bring structures in the way of playing, so we can play attacking football.”

That philosophy was once again highlighted during a convincing win over Liverpool, with United’s fourth goal of the game seeing them break out from the back as Eric Bailly sought to deliver attacking intent.

He raced the length of the field to form part of a devastating counter attack and any number of players could have put the finishing touches to a move that was eventually rounded off by Facundo Pellistri as he swept home from 12 yards.

