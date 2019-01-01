President's Cup: Date announced for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak replay

The Ghana League Clubs association has settled on a new date for the tie which was called off early in September

's 2019 President's Cup replay against has been scheduled for December 15, the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca) has announced.

The match, which honours the West African nation's sitting president Nana Akufo-Addo, was called off less than 10 minutes into the first meeting due to the soggy pitch at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium in September.

The venue of the replay has been set for the Accra Sports Stadium.

"The Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca) wishes to announce the 2019 President's Cup replay between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak comes off on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium," a Ghalca statement indicated.

"Ghalca vice-chairman Alex Ackumey will head an eight-member organising committee to oversee the smooth running of the event.

"Other Ghalca executives George Ofosuhene and John Ansah will serve on the committee.

"Kotoko are represented on the committee by Edmund Ackah and Nana Kwame Dankwah while Alhaji Akambi and Charles Boateng represent Hearts of Oak.

"Patrick Akotok will serve as the media coordinator/spokesperson while James Kofi Gawe will act as secretary."

The President's Cup has made a return after a one-year absence.

The 2017 showdown - held in Accra - was also contested between Hearts and Kotoko and ended 4-1 in a penalty shootout in favour of the latter.

The Phobians have won the Cup on four occasions, one less than the Porcupines.

The 2019 fixture will serve as a preparatory fixture for both teams ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season which starts on December 28.

