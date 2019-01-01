President's Cup: Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak showdown called off

The weekend's big game in Ghana has been postponed due to torrential rains in Kumasi

's encounter with arch-rivals in the 2019 President's Cup will be rescheduled after the match was disrupted by heavy rains on Sunday.

A new date is expected to be announced by the organisers of the game, the Ghana League Club's Association (Ghalca).

Played in honour of the West African nation's sitting president Nana Akufo-Addo, the match was called off less than 10 minutes into action due to the soggy pitch at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kickoff was originally delayed for about 30 minutes before finally getting the green light after several tests on the pitch's playability.

Then the match was ultimately called off as players struggled to control the ball on the pitch.

The President's Cup has made a return after a one-year absence. The 2017 showdown - held in Accra - was also contested between Hearts and Kotoko and ended 4-1 in a penalty shootout in favour of the latter.

The Phobians have won the Cup on four occasions, one less than the Porcupines.

Hearts and Kotoko are the two most successful clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League with 20 and 23 titles respectively.

