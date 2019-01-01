President Cup: Hearts of Oak confirm date with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors will renew their rivalry in a cup match next month

's two biggest clubs, and , are set for a showdown on September 9, the former have confirmed.

The two sides will rekindle their rivalry in a one-off cup fixture - the President Cup - in honour of the sitting President of the West African nation Nana Akufo-Addo.

Unlike previous editions mostly hosted in Accra, this year's fixture is set for Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"The Management [of Accra Hearts of Oak Club Limited] is pleased to inform our teaming supporters that it has agreed to honour the 2019 President Cup match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2019," Hearts revealed in a press release on Monday.

Organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca), the match is set to return after a one-year absence.

The 2017 showdown - held in Accra - was also contested between Hearts and Kotoko and ended 4-1 in a penalty shootout in favour of the latter.

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors are the two most successful clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League with 20 and 23 titles, respectively.

