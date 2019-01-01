President Cup: Hearts coach Grant wants to frustrate Kotoko

The Phobians boss previews their encounter with their arch-rivals in the cup game

director of football and head coach Kim Grant believes the evidence of his ongoing team-building camp will be shown when they take on in the President Cup on Sunday.

The Phobians are set to rekindle their rivalry with the Porcupine Warriors in a cup match in honour of 's sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The game takes place at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“We are going to make sure that Kotoko finds it very difficult and I'm sure they will because this is not the team that they have played for a long time. This is a totally different team," Grant said, as reported by Mordernghana.

“This is a totally different way we are playing and hopefully we will be a force to reckon with now and the future.

“But again it’s a process. We are building a solid team and I'm sure with success on Sunday."

Organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca), the President Cup is set to return after a one-year absence.

The 2017 showdown - held in Accra - was also contested between Hearts and Kotoko and ended 4-1 in a penalty shootout in favour of the latter.

The Phobians have won the cup on four occasions, one less than the Porcupines.

