Premier League to investigate Man City over alleged FFP breach

FIFA, UEFA and The Football Association are already looking into the champions' off-the-field dealings amid reports of years of rule-breaking

German magazine Der Spiegel have accused the club of evading the rules for years.

Manager Pep Guardiola insists City are innocent.