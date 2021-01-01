Premier League promise 'Owner's Charter' after Super League revelations and Manchester United protests

The English top-flight have outlined new steps to "enshrine the core principles of the professional game" following a turbulent fortnight

The Premier League have promised to implement an "Owner's Charter" after the Super League revelations and protests from Manchester United fans at Old Trafford.

European football was rocked by the announcement of a new elite competition to rival the Champions League last month, which included 12 of the world's biggest clubs.

The plans for that breakaway have since been scrapped amid fierce opposition from supporters and experts alike, but calls for the wealthy owners of the original founding clubs to be reigned in or removed are increasing.

What happened at Old Trafford?

United supporters gathered outside of the club's home ground in large numbers in the hours before their team's scheduled Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, to protest against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, and push for the implementation of a 50+1 model at boardroom level.

Some even managed to find a way into the stadium and occupied the pitch, while others attempted to gain entry to the changing rooms, with the decision eventually taken by authorities to postpone the fixture due to "safety and security considerations".

What have the Premier League said?

The English top-flight have responded to the weekend's events by outlining new steps to prevent a repeat occurrence of the Super League fiasco, promising to work with the government to protect the game.

An official statement from the Premier League read: "The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations and resolve of English football.

"The Premier League has prepared a series of measures to enshrine the core principles of the professional game: an open pyramid, progression through sporting merit and the highest standards of sporting integrity. These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future.



"Opposition to the proposed Super League united the whole of football, with the fans' voice clearly heard. The Premier League recognises the strength of feeling and the right of fans to know what is happening.

"We are committed to maintaining close dialogue with supporters and their representatives, as we work with the FA and Government to identify solutions, but ask that all protests are peaceful.

"The actions of a minority of those present at Old Trafford on Sunday have no justification and will be investigated by the Premier League and the FA as well as by the Greater Manchester Police.



"The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption. We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and the FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and government.

What are the Premier League's plans?

In their statement, the Premier League announced their intention to implement "additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected."

Among these is "a new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League. Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions."

They also promised to work with fan groups, UEFA and the Football League to protect English football's interests and any future threat of a Super League or another breakaway.

