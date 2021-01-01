Premier League-linked Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern this summer

The Austria international will call time on his 13-year career at Allianz Arena when his final contract expires at the end of June

Premier League-linked defender David Alaba has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Alaba will walk away from Allianz Arena upon the expiration of his current contract on June 30, bringing to an end his 13-year stay in Bavaria.

The 28-year-old was offered the chance to extend his stay at Bayern, but has instead opted to seek a new challenge away from Germany.

What was said?

"I have personally made the decision to try something new after this season and to leave the club," Alaba told reporters on Tuesday.

"It wasn't an easy decision, I've been here for 13 years and the club is very important to me."

