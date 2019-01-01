Premier League leads financial growth as European football valued at £25bn

The English top flight generated huge revenues in the 2017-18 season, with five of its teams qualifying for the Champions League

The European football market is now worth a record €28.4 billion (£25.1bn/$31.6bn), according to the 28th Annual Review of Football Finance from the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

That figure was driven by the growth of the 'big five' European leagues, which generated a record €15.6bn (£13.8bn/$17.4bn) in revenue in 2017-18, a 6 per cent increase from the previous year.

“European club football is in the strongest financial position that we've ever seen," Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said in a news release.

"This reflects the drive among leading clubs to generate ever greater revenues to fund success on the pitch and also the sustained efforts of UEFA to improve profitability and sustainability of clubs through Financial Fair Play and club licensing,"

The Premier League led the way in the growth of European football, with the English top flight seeing its revenues rise to £4.8bn ($6bn) in 2017-18, an increase of 6%.

In terms of revenue, the Premier League is 72% larger than its nearest competitor - the German .

The Premier League is still dominant but the Bundesliga, boosted by its new broadcast contract, managed to leapfrog to become the second largest revenue generating league in the world in 2017-18.

The Bundesliga is also the best attended league in Europe, with average crowds of over 43,000 in the 2018-19 season, while and continue to lag behind in that respect.

"While the Premier League retains its leading position financially, we expect to see other leagues continue to grow in the coming years," Jones said.

Still, the Premier League was dominant in 2017-18, as five of its teams reached the . With English teams making up the finalists in the and the Champions League this season, and broadcast rights having been sold, that dominance will likely continue.

"With the sale of the Premier League’s domestic and international broadcast rights now complete for the 2019/20-2021/22 seasons, resulting in an overall 8% revenue increase, Premier League clubs will receive further increases in central distributions in the coming seasons," Jones said.