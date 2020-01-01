Premier League fixtures 2020-21: Opening weekend, derbies & key dates in the English top-flight

Liverpool can start planning their title defence, Man City, Chelsea & Man Utd are among those chasing them down, while Leeds are back in the big time

The 2020-21 Premier League season will get underway on September 12, with reigning champions opening the defence of their title at home to newly-promoted Leeds.

Elsewhere in the first round of fixtures, take in a London derby date at and travel to .

Jose Mourinho and kick off on home soil against , Leicester go to Midlands rivals , welcome to Bramall Lane, West Ham play host to Newcastle and entertain .

Manchester rivals United and City, who had been due to open against and respectively, will see their games postponed on the back of their runs through to the latter stages of the and .

The games will come thick and fast from that point in the new campaign, with divisions around the world still playing catch-up on the back of coronavirus-enforced disruption in 2019-20.

A mouth-watering clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is due to take place on September 19, with Jurgen Klopp’s side then due to face Arsenal on the following weekend.

will take in another reunion with Mourinho at Old Trafford in early October, while the first Merseyside derby of the campaign is pencilled in for the 17th of that month.

That matchday will also see City take on Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta once again faces off against his managerial mentor Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on October 24, a week before rekindling their long-running rivalry with the Gunners.

will be looking to put down a title marker when they play host to Liverpool on November 7, and Guardiola’s side also have a trip to Tottenham to take in that month.

A testing run for Spurs will also see them face Chelsea in November, while they open December with a north London derby date against neighbours Arsenal.

On December 12, United and City are due to lock horns at Old Trafford and Wolves will face local rivals Aston Villa.

Manchester United will renew their rivalry with Leeds on December 19, before facing Leicester on Boxing Day.

The new year is welcomed in with a heavyweight bout between Chelsea and Manchester City in west London on January 2, with Liverpool then playing host to Manchester United on the 16th.

Spurs entertain the champions a few days before Arsenal do the same with the Red Devils, with early February then seeing Tottenham take on Chelsea and Liverpool host City.

’s trip to Anfield is set for February 20 as things stand, the same day as United are due at Stamford Bridge.

The second Manchester derby of the season is intended to take place in March, along with Arsenal’s hosting of Spurs and clashes with the Gunners and Chelsea for Liverpool.

Yorkshire foes Leeds and Sheffield United will go head-to-head at Elland Road in April, while May 1 is due to see Liverpool head to Manchester to take on United.

Klopp’s side will bring the curtain down on their campaign at home to Crystal Pal on May 23, with the final round of fixtures also seeing Chelsea face Villa, Arsenal tackle Brighton, City entertain Everton and United pay a visit to Wolves.