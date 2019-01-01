Premier League 2019-20 matches on Amazon Prime: How to live stream Man Utd vs Spurs, Liverpool vs Everton & Boxing Day fixtures

The streaming service will offer users the chance to catch high-profile matches including the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and more

Amazon have now joined BT Sport and Sky Sports in showing Premier League matches in the UK, set to broadcast 20 games a season on their streaming services in a deal that runs through 2022.

The internet giant will broadcast matches across several weeks over the festive period and Boxing Day, with notable year-ending games such as the Merseyside Derby and vs among some of the highlights.

Matches will be available to watch on platforms such as your desktop, television or tablet via Amazon Prime – and here's everything you need to know.

How to live stream Premier League matches on Amazon Prime

To watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime, you must subscribe to the service.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £79 per year/ £7.99 per month. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for new members.

An Amazon Prime membership will also allow users to access their full range of television programmes not restricted to games. Football-related documentaries such as All or Nothing: and Steven Gerrard's Make Us Dream will be able to watch, in addition to other non-football programmes.

Premier League matches on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime users will have the chance to catch the Merseyside Derby on December 4, with Premier League frontrunners hosting crosstown rivals at Anfield.

Other notable fixtures include Manchester United's welcome of Tottenham at Old Trafford, visiting and making the trek to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

' home clash with Man City will be the final game of the 2019-20 season streamed on Amazon Prime.

Date Fixture Time (GMT) Dec 3 vs Bournemouth 7:30pm Dec 3 vs Manchester City 8:15pm Dec 4 Chelsea vs 7:30pm Dec 4 Leicester vs 7:30pm Dec 4 Manchester United vs Tottenham 7:30pm Dec 4 Southampton vs Norwich 7:30pm Dec 4 Wolves vs West Ham 7:30pm Dec 4 Liverpool vs 8:15pm Dec 5 Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle 7:30pm Dec 5 Arsenal vs 8:15pm Dec 26 Tottenham vs Brighton 12:30pm Dec 26 Bournemouth vs Arsenal 3pm Dec 26 Aston Villa vs Norwich 3pm Dec 26 Chelsea vs Southampton 3pm Dec 26 Crystal Palace vs West Ham 3pm Dec 26 Everton vs Burnley 3pm Dec 26 Sheffield Utd vs Watford 3pm Dec 26 Man Utd vs Newcastle 5:30pm Dec 27 Wolves vs Man City 7:45pm

In addition to their coverage of live matches, Amazon Prime offers users the chance to watch game highlights each week.