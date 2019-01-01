Power outage force postponement of Sierra Leone - Liberia Wafu Cup of Nations clash

The match is expected to resume on Monday afternoon with the remaining 20 minutes to be played

The West African Football Union (Wafu) Cup of Nations match between Sierra Leone and Liberia was abandoned in the 70th minute due to power failure at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, on Sunday.

The lights went out and the match was forced to be called off as Sierra Leone led 1-0.

Striker Suffian Kalokoh’s first-half goal thrust the Leone Stars ahead before a blackout inside the Stade Lat Dior.

Kalokoh profited from Liberia's defensive error as he struck five minutes before the half-time break to separate the two sides ahead of the game's restart.

The teams will now play the remaining 20 minutes at the same venue on Monday with the same players who were on the pitch when the floodlights went off.

Earlier on in the first half, Kalokoh came close to scoring when he shot just over, while Musa Kamara's overhead kick struck the crossbar as Sierra Leone probed.

Liberia also had their moments, with Terry Sackor nearly finding the target twice but was denied by the post on both occasions in the first half.