Potter can reignite Ziyech's Chelsea career – Ex-Enyimba coach Unuanel

The veteran Nigerian tactician feels the coming of the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss could mark a new beginning for the Morocco international

Graham Potter could present Hakim Ziyech with the opportunity to resuscitate his stuttering Chelsea career, according to seasoned Nigerian coach Samson Unuanel.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the Morocco international endured a rocky time at Stamford Bridge due to a lack of regular playing time – which fuelled speculation on a potential move from the London club.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion handler has a huge job on his hands to steady the ship of the two-time Champions League winners.

And the former Sunshine Stars and Enyimba handler is upbeat that the former Ajax star will rediscover his best form under the 47-year-old.

“The coming of Potter can help Ziyech reignite his fading Chelsea career after a tough time under Tuchel,” Unuanel told GOAL.

“Trust me, the new manager knows that the Morocco star did not get much playing time under the previous coach, and he will give him the opportunity to play his way into the first team.

“However, it is now left for him to prove his worth or get shipped out of Stamford Bridge.

“For me, I think Ziyech will thrive under the former Brighton & Hove Albion tactician, and we will all see that fine talent again.”

Potter led the Seagulls to their best-ever top-flight finish in 2021-22 as they secured ninth place, and they also made an impressive start to their latest campaign under his stewardship.

While there have been contrasting opinions over his appointment as due to his pedigree of not managing a big team before, Unuanel thinks otherwise and claims the Englishman has everything at his disposal to succeed at Chelsea.

He added: “You are as good as your last match. Potter was good in his last three matches and that was what gave him the opportunity to manage a big team like Chelsea.

“He is vibrant and knows what has been working well for him – which has earned him the necessary result, I think he has a huge chance to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

“For those talking about him not managing a big team in the past, that does not matter here, all Chelsea want is the result and they believe he can get the job done.

“This is the same man that led Brighton to beat teams like West Ham United and Manchester United this season.”

Potter will lead Chelsea for the first time when they take on Fulham in a West London derby clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.