Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 18

Find out where in the standings your favourite Malaysia Super League team may end up this midweek.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Matchday 18 of the 2019 Malaysia is sandwiched between the two legs of the semi-final weekends. Find out where in the standings your favourite team may end up this midweek.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!