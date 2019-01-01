Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 8

The MSL action continues again this weekend following the FA Cup second round in mid-week, with only two teams with the chance to bag the top spot.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

in first place and JDT in second, both on 17 points, will end this weekend in either one of the two spots.

in third (12) cannot move up even if they beat last-placed , while a very unlikely defeat and unfavourable results elsewhere could see them dropping down all the way to sixth spot.

FC in fourth (11) could leap one spot to third place, or drop as far down as sixth.

, also on 11 points but in fifth, can reach third place, or go down to seventh place.

FC in sixth and in seventh, both on nine points, have the chance of rocketing to third, or dropping down to 10th place.

Seventh-placed and eighth-placed PJ City (seven), and ninth-placed Felda United (six) all have a shot at reaching sixth place or dropping down to 11th.

In the relegation zone, FC (4) in 11th place have a chance of reaching as high as the eighth spot, with no chance of dropping any lower, as last-placed Kuala Lumpur (0) are too far behind them.

