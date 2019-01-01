Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 5

Five teams have a chance of coming out of the coming week five, at the top of the Malaysia Super League.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kedah and JDT, currently tied at the top on 10 points, both have the chance to reach or stay at the summit, or drop down to fifth spot if they are unlucky.

Pahang in third on eight points have a chance of snatching the top spot if they beat PKNP FC and the other results favour them, or if unlucky, they can find themselves in sixth place.

PKNS FC and Melaka United, now on seven points, too can reach the top spot, while facing the risk of dropping down all the way to seventh spot.

Terengganu FC, on five points, can end up between third and ninth, while for newcomers Petaling Jaya City (4), it is between fourth and eleventh.

The remaining five teams face the risk of reaching or staying in bottom place.

Felda United and Selangor, both on three points, and Perak (two) can reach as high as sixth place, but things are not as gloomy as it may seem for the two teams currently in the relegation zone; PKNP FC (one) and Kuala Lumpur (nil). If things go their way, either one of them can move up to eighth spot.

