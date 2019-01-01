Portuguese side Boavista snap up Ghana U-20 star Toku

The 18-year-old is set to continue his career with Os Axadrezados after completing a switch from local outfit Cheetah FC

U-20 star Emmanuel Toku has sealed a transfer to Portuguese side Boavista, the club have announced.

The attacker joins Os Axadrezados on a one-and-a-half-year deal from Ghanaian side Cheetah FC after playing at the recent Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

He also featured for Ghana at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon and World Cup in .

"Emmanuel Toku has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with Boavista," the Portuguese club have announced.

"Emmanuel Toku, a Ghana international at under-20 and under-17 levels, and is only 18, is a Boavista bet for next season."

Article continues below

At the U-17 Afcon two years ago, Toku netted two goals to help Ghana reach the final.

At the World Cup, he scored once, the last of Ghana's goals in the 4-0 triumph over in the final group game.

This year at the U-20 Afcon, the play-maker featured twice for the Black Satellites.