Portuguese link-up at Al-Nassr? Saudi club will look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo & Bernardo Silva after collapse of Hakim Ziyech deal

Al-Nassr could shift their focus to Manchester City's Bernardo Silva if their deal for Hakim Ziyech collapses.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroccan was close to signing with Al-Nassr as he looks to depart Chelsea. He underwent an initial medical test with the Saudi club to finalise his £7 million ($9m) move, but hip and knee knee problems were discovered which could now prompt them to look elsewhere.

In case the Ziyech deal does not materialise, Al-Nassr could make a move for Silva and reunite him with his Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, according to CBS Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After winning the historic treble this season with City, Silva has been linked with a move away from the club, with Paris Saint-Germain one of many sides interested in signing the winger.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Ziyech deal, on the other hand, is still not off as he underwent another medical in Madrid on Friday which yielded some positive results. Al-Nassr could now look to reduce his base price by negotiating with Chelsea and also include certain injury-related clauses.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have already parted ways with a number of players as part of their summer clear-out. The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante have moved to Saudi Arabia, while Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal. They will look to sell a few more players to reduce their oversized squad.