How to get Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Soccer supporters are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew in North America at the World Cup 2026 this summer.

Portugal have been one of the shining lights on the international stage over the past decade or so. As well as winning the 2016 European Championship, they also were crowned UEFA Nations League champions in 2019 and 2025.

Are Portugal going to brush aside their group rivals with ease? You could be in the States to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

What is Portugal's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Saturday, June 27 Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets

How to buy Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from Portugal at the World Cup

Though we can shut our eyes and put our fingers in our ears, we can’t block out the inevitable happening at some point over the next year or so. Cristiano Ronaldo will be retiring from the sport that has made him a legendary figure the world over.

Ronaldo, who amazingly made his Portuguese debut in 2003, once again set a sterling example for his teammates during the side’s successful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. He topped the team’s scoring chart, finding the back of the net on five occasions, which took his international career tally to 143 goals.

It's no surprise that Portugal’s rise-up the FIFA rankings has coincided with CR7 arriving on the international scene. Prior to them qualifying for Korea/Japan 2002, they had only taken part in two World Cups over a 70-year span. Portugal are now major players on the world scene, involved in every World Cup since 2002 and memorably finishing 4th in 2006.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: