Portugal's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, Portugal fans held massive expectations that their deeply talented squad could finally secure the country's first-ever world title. This optimism was fueled by a star-studded roster eager to build on a dominant qualification campaign. Although the team faced a highly competitive Group K, opening with a tense 1-1 draw against a resilient DR Congo side, they found their rhythm to navigate the remaining fixtures - crushing Uzbekistan 5-0 and battling to a tactical 0-0 draw with Colombia - to secure second place in the bracket.

Portugal reached the quarter-finals in 2022 and has consistently been a major force in global football, but the ultimate prize has remained elusive. A high-stakes battle now awaits Roberto Martínez's men at the Toronto Stadium against Group L runners-up Croatia.

Here is the exact path that lies ahead between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, detailing the potential matchups on this quest for global glory.

Portugal World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures

Date Fixture (Local / SAST) Venue Final Score / Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo (12:00 PM CT) Houston Stadium, Houston 1-1 Tuesday, June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12:00 PM CT) Houston Stadium, Houston Portugal won 5-0 Saturday, June 27 Colombia vs Portugal (7:30 PM ET) Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens 0-0 Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3 Portugal vs Croatia (7:00 PM ET / 01:00 SAST) Toronto Stadium, Toronto Tickets

Portugal's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Portugal finished second in Group K, these are the following dates, times, and venues where and when they will be playing if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19. If Portugal beat Croatia, then a very tough-looking encounter with heavyweights Spain or Austria could await in Dallas for the Round of 16. Following that, they could face Belgium or the USA in the quarter-finals, France or the Netherlands in the semi-finals, and heavy hitters like Argentina, Brazil, or England in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 2 (7pm ET) Round of 32 Toronto Stadium (Toronto) Portugal vs Croatia Tickets July 6 (2pm CT) Round of 16 Dallas Stadium (Arlington) Match 93: vs Spain or Austria Tickets July 10 (12pm PT) Quarter-Finals Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood) Match 98: vs Winner Match 94 (USA/Belgium/Senegal) Tickets July 14 (3pm CT) Semi-Finals Dallas Stadium (Arlington) Match 101: vs Winner Match 97 (France/Germany/Netherlands) Tickets July 19 (8pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 102 (Argentina/Brazil/England) Tickets

Group K - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st Colombia 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 Qualified 2nd Portugal 3 1 2 0 6 1 +5 5 Qualified 3rd DR Congo 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 Qualified 4th Uzbekistan 3 0 0 3 2 11 -9 0 Eliminated

How to buy Portugal World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Portugal World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Portugal World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for Portugal's potential tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $350 - $1,350

Who is in the Portugal World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Diogo Costa FC Porto

José Sá Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rui Silva Sporting CP Defenders Rúben Dias Manchester City

Gonçalo Inácio Sporting CP

Diogo Dalot Manchester United

João Cancelo FC Barcelona

Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain

Nélson Semedo Fenerbahçe

Renato Veiga Villarreal

Tomás Araújo SL Benfica Midfielders Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

Bernardo Silva Manchester City

Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain

João Neves Paris Saint-Germain

Rúben Neves Al-Hilal

Matheus Nunes Manchester City

Samuel Costa Mallorca Forwards Cristiano Ronaldo (captain) Al-Nassr

Rafael Leão AC Milan

João Félix Al-Nassr

Gonçalo Ramos Paris Saint-Germain

Pedro Neto Chelsea

Francisco Conceição Juventus

Francisco Trincão Sporting CP

Gonçalo Guedes Real Sociedad



