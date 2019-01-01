Portugal vs Switzerland: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The first Nations League semi-final takes place in Porto, where Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to lead the host nation to glory

and will contest the inaugural Nations League semi-final in on Wednesday.

The European champions are playing host to the Finals, with facing the 24 hours later in Lisbon. The winners of each tie will then face off on June 9, with the losers contesting a third-fourth place play-off.

Hosting the event, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will be especially eager for success on home soil, but the Swiss will no doubt provide stiff opposition.

Game Portugal vs Switzerland Date Wednesday, June 5 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on BeINSports and live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 / Univision Deportes / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It can be streamed from Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Portugal squad Goalkeepers Patricio, Sa, Beto Defenders Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro, Fonte, Rui, Semedo Midfielders Moutinho, Danilo, Carvalho, Fernandes, Neves, Pizzi Forwards Ronaldo, Sousa, B. Silva, Jota, R. Silva, Guedes, Felix

Portugal have no major injury problems to deal with ahead of their encounter, with head coach Fernando Santos likely to stick by his usual XI for this clash.

Danilo is banned after being dismissed in the group phase match against .

Possible Portugal starting XI: Rui Patrico; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Guedes; Ronaldo

Position Switzerland squad Goalkeepers Sommer, Mvogo, Omlin Defenders Rodriguez, Schar, Lang, Moubandje, Akanji, Elvedi, Mbadu, Benito Midfielders Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber, Zakaria, Freuler, Fernandes, Forwards Seferovic, Drmic, Ajeti, Okafor

striker Breel Embolo, who has spent much of the season injured, will not feature in the Nations League finals due to pain in his left foot. A scan has shown he is not 100%.

Noah Okafor of FC has been called up in his place – the first player born in 2000 to be called to the Swiss national team.

Admir Mehmedi is also out.

Possible Switzerland starting XI: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Schar; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez; Shaqiri; Seferovic

Betting & Match Odds

Portugal are favourites to win this match with Bet365, priced 4/5. Switzerland are 17/4 outsiders and a draw is priced at 13/5.

Match Preview

European champions Portugal have a unique opportunity to make history by becoming the first side to win the on home soil.

Although they stunned with a 1-0 extra-time victory at Euro 2016, the spectre of defeat to Greece in the final of the European Championship 12 years earlier continues to linger over the squad just a little.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for one, will remember that day as one of his darkest in professional football, and while the squad has largely changed since then, the chance of winning major silverware on home turf is not to be missed.

Portugal have successfully rallied all their strength for this encounter, and notoriously pragmatic head coach Santos is confident that more success can follow.

“There is one thing I always say to my players, which is that we are no better than anyone else, but hardly anyone is better than us. We must prove that we have the capacity to play and to win,” he said.

Santos, whose side won Euro 2016 despite winning only one match in normal time throughout the tournament, saw his side overcome and Poland in the qualifying groups, despite scoring only five times in four games.

He refuses to be drawn into getting ahead of himself by suggesting Switzerland can be waltzed past.

“We can’t think about the final because if we want to be there, we have to go through Switzerland,” he said. “We know them well and they’ve changed formation. We have to be prepared for this new style and have to be very careful.”

Certainly, the Swiss sprung one of the most spectacular surprises of the Nations League as they came from 2-0 down to overcome 5-2.

While they might be lacking a Ronaldo-type superstar, they are not fearful of the man, having shackled him previously in a 2018 World Cup qualifier that they nevertheless lost 2-0 in Lisbon.

Article continues below

“Is it something special to face him? Last time we played against Ronaldo, he didn’t do much,” coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

Certainly, they will have to keep a close eye on the ex- and ace if they are to take a step closer to their first major trophy, having come closest in 1924, when they won Olympic silver medals.

Like their hosts, the Swiss are full of ambition and eager to become 2019’s Greece.