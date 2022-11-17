Portugal vs Nigeria Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Super Eagles make a trip to Europe to play in an international friendly in preparation for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers

Nigeria will be playing Portugal on Thursday evening at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

The hosts are using the game to prepare for the upcoming World Cup whereby they will be coming up against Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

The Super Eagles, who are the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, will not be playing in Qatar after being eliminated by Ghana in the playoff.

However, coach Jose Peseiro is using the game to prepare his team for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Game Portugal vs Nigeria Date Thursday, November 17, 2022 Time 20:45 SA Time - (19:45 GMT)

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport 3 channel

Squads & Team News

The Super Eagles were forced to make two changes to their team owing to injuries. Chidozie Awaziem was called up to replace Olisa Ndah while Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers came in as injured Victor Osimhen's replacement.

Napoli star Osimhen has been in good form in Serie A, helping them to collect 11 consecutive wins with his nine goals in the 11 games he has played.

However, Paul Onuachu - who has had an equally good season with Genk, is expected to replace Osimhen in the first XI.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been doing well for Omonia and might be in goal. It will be interesting to see who, between Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis, starts.

Portugal might be trying their two centre-backs Antonio Silva and Danilo Pereira out as they build up toward the World Cup.

Goncalo Ramos has been excellent in attack in Primera Liga this season, having found the back of the net 11 times.

He might be preferred ahead of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Match Preview

Nigeria are hoping to give their fans something to smile about after a tough year that saw them getting eliminated in the Round of 16 in the 2021 Afcon.

They were then eliminated from the race to Qatar by Ghana who are pooled with Portugal.

The Peseiro-led team are winless in their last five friendly matches and have conceded 11 goals in the process.

Their last outing was against Costa Rica whereby the Nigeria side - made up of local players, lost 2-0.

After a disappointing Uefa Nations League campaign, Portugal are building up for Qatar hoping to have a decent outing.

They are favourites to finish top of their group owing to the quality within their squad, but their main target will be to get past the Round of 16 after failing to do so since 2006.

All eyes will be on their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo who, recently, hit the headlines after criticizing Manchester United's progress on and off the pitch.