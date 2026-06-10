Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs DR Congo kicks off on 17 Jun 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Portugal vs DR Congo match preview: Is this Ronaldo's time?

A dangerous Portugal side gets Group K underway against DR Congo in Houston, Texas. Can the 2016 European champions get their hands on a first-ever World Cup crown?

Who are Portugal's coach and key players?

Coach Roberto Martinez might feel this is the time for the Iberian side to clinch world football's biggest prize, such are the riches of the in-form players at his disposal. Iconic 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo holds the men's record for all-time international appearances (227) and goals (143). He's one of six players to have played in five World Cups, and this will be his sixth.

Getty Images

Man United star Bruno Fernandes is fresh off a record-breaking campaign on a personal level after he claimed 21 Premier League assists in the 2025-26 season, the most in history for a single campaign. PSG quartet Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves and Goncalo Ramos are fresh off winning the Champions League and will be full of confidence. If Portugal doesn't do it in 2026, when will they?

Getty Images

Who is DR Congo's coach and key players?

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre has also recalled experienced 34-year-old Gael Kakuta to the squad. Former Chelsea midfielder Kakuta has played only twice in the last two years for his nation, so his selection represents something of a gamble, but Kakuta's ability has never been in doubt. Also in the squad are West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa.

Portugal's 26-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomas Araujo (Benfica).

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Samu Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain), Vitinha (Paris St-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (Paris St-Germain).

Portugal's Road to the World Cup

Under the guidance of manager Martínez, Portugal competed in a fiercely contested UEFA Group F. They sealed an automatic qualification spot in dramatic fashion on the final matchday by defeating Armenia 9–1 to win the group.

DR Congo's 26-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege), Timothy Fayulu (Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre).

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika (Larisa), Gedoon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Racing Lens), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Brian Cipenga (Castellon), Meshack Elia (Alanyaspor), Gael Kakuta (Larisa), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal'ayel Mukau (Lille), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis), Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United).

DR Congo's Road to the World Cup

DR Congo contested a tough qualifying Group B, where they finished second to Senegal, missing a direct qualification spot but comfortably securing a playoff berth. In the African playoffs, they faced heavyweights Nigeria, eventually advancing on penalties. In the Inter-Continental Play-off, they travelled for the final global wildcard spot, defeating Jamaica in a dramatic extra-time thriller to officially claim their place in the World Cup. Talk about the scenic route.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Portugal ahead of the Group K opener, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for the Selecao squad. One note of interest surrounds Rafael Leao, who received a red card for violent conduct during the warm-up win over Chile, though his availability for this fixture has not been officially confirmed either way. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sébastien Desabre has similarly not released a projected XI for DR Congo, with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates will be provided as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into the tournament with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly victory over Chile on June 6, a result that came despite Leao's dismissal. Earlier in the spring, they beat the United States 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Mexico in back-to-back friendlies. Portugal scored 13 goals and conceded four across the five matches, though their only defeat — a 2-0 loss to Ireland in World Cup qualifying last November — served as a reminder that they are not without vulnerabilities.

DR Congo arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Denmark on June 3, following a 1-0 qualifying win over Jamaica in March that sealed their World Cup place. They beat Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly the same month. Across the five matches, the Leopards scored four goals and conceded just one, with their only defeat coming against Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Portugal and DR Congo are recorded in the available dataset. This fixture on June 17 at NRG Stadium will represent the first documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, Portugal currently sit third while DR Congo are placed second ahead of their opening fixtures.