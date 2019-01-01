Portugal-based players dominate Sao Tome and Principe squad to face Ghana

The Falcons and True Parrots Team have unveiled their list of players for their upcoming games later this month

Sao Tome and Principe have included 11 foreign-based players in their latest squad for upcoming 2021 qualifiers against Sudan and .

The Falcons and True Parrots Team roster features Uniao de Madeira midfielder Jardel Nazare and SC Covilha striker Ludgerio Silva - two of nine players based in .

-based player Diego Jordao who plays for seventh tier side Needham Market has also been summoned as has Luis Anjos Leal who plies his trade with Newell's Old Boys in .

Sao Tome, who beat Mauritius to qualify for the group stage of the qualifiers, will first play as guests to Sudan on November 14 and host Ghana four days later in their first Group C games.

Only the top two nations in the group at the end of the qualifiers will secure a place at the final tournament in in 2021.



Full squad

Goalkeepers: Adalmir Almeida Primo (Praia Cruz, Sao Tome), Gilmar Eusebio Tavinho (Trindade FC, Sao Tome)

Defenders: Leonildo Soares Ju (Oriental Dragon, Portugal), Denilson Quaresma (UDRA, Sao Tome), Ivonaldo Mendes (UDRA, Sao Tome), Charles Monteiro (SG Sacavenense, Portugal), Edley Motoia Vava Pequeno (Praia Cruz, Sao Tome), Lucio Olivieira (FC Silves, Portugal), Diego Jordao (Needham Market FC, England)

Midfielders: Joazhifel Sousa Ponte (UDRA, Sao Tome), Marco Paulo Barbeiro (FC Massama, Portugal), Jardel Nazare (Uniao de Madeira, Portugal), Eduardo Varela (FC Real, Sao Tome), Harramiz Soares (Leixoes SC, Portugal), Mauro Santos (Cova de Piedade, Portugal), Jokceleny Carvalho (UDRA, Sao Tome)

Attackers: Ludgerio Silva (SC Covilha, Portugal), Luis Anjos Leal (Newell's Old Boys, Argentina), Jeecimilson Tatty (FC Pampilhosa, Portugal)