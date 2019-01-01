Polo wants Hearts of Oak fans to hold on to 'early' Grant praise

Supporters of the Phobians have been warned not to get carried away by the coach's early success

Former Hearts of Oak playmaker and coach Mohammed Polo says it is too early for supporters to start hailing new coach Kim Grant.

Grant, a former Ghana international, assumed duty as the Phobians' director of football and first-team coach in December, having signed a three-year contract.

In the absence of competitive action, Hearts have been engaging in a series of friendly games, the positive results of which are making Grant popular among the fans.

"It's too early to praise Kim Grant because he has been playing low profile matches," Polo told Otec FM.

"Let's give him more time to see if he can continue with his winning ways.

"At least, let's give him a year to assess his work because his games [so far have been largely against lower-tier clubs]."

Under Grant, Hearts have played three matches so far.

After beating Premier League side Medeama 3-1 last year, the Phobians pipped Future Stars Academy 1-0 on Sunday and handed lower tier side Tudu Mighty Jets a 3-0 defeat on Wednesday.

Grant is hoping to lead the Accra-based side to a major title for the first time since 2009.

