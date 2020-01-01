Polo: Hearts of Oak wanted a cheap coach, they got cheap results

The ex-Phobians trainer is unhappy in the club's choice of a coach for the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League

Former player and coach Mohammed Polo has blasted the club for selecting Edward Nii Odoom.

Odoom has been at the helm of affairs since the Phobians parted ways with erstwhile international Kim Grant in December.

The club's topsy-turvy performance in the Premier League this season has brought Odoom under pressure amid uncertainty over his future.

“Hearts is not a small team; Hearts need a coach with a pedigree, a coach with clout," 1978 (Afcon) winner Polo said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“I don’t know what they saw before giving him the job. What he can do is what he’s doing?

"Those who gave him the job they have eyes, if you want cheap things, you will get cheap results.”

Hearts sit ninth on the league table before the championship was brought to a halt last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former and Berekum coach Svetislav Tanasijevic recently revealed being in talks with the Phobians to take over as new head coach.

The club, however, promptly rubbished the Serb's claim.

The Accra-based side, the second most successful club in the history of the league with 19 titles, are seeking to win the championship for the first time since 2009.