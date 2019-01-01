Polo backs under-pressure Hearts of Oak coach Grant

The club legend speaks on the special situation surrounding the side's current trainer following Sunday's Ghana President's Cup disappointment

Former playmaker and coach Mohammed Polo wants fans of the side to exercise patience for current trainer Kim Grant following a President's Cup loss to on Sunday.

The Phobians' hopes of entering the 2019-20 Premier League season, which commences on Saturday, on a winning note suffered disappointment by a 2-1 loss at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Hearts are set to open their league campaign with a home clash with Berekum .

"Hearts of Oak supporters should give Kim Grant time to work," Polo told Otec FM.

"Their behaviour towards him when he loses a friendly game is not appropriate.

"He needs more time and this is another year for him.

"I know there is more pressure on the team but things will be worse if the pressure continues like this.

"The changing of coaches has affected the team. It is time for the supporters to know that football takes time and has to go through a process."

Grant was appointed as Hearts' director of football and first team coach in November 2018.

Under the 47-year-old, the club suffered disappointments in the Ghana Special Competition and Special Competition Knockout earlier this year.

