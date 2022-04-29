Police confirm Greenwood bail extension request as they await hearing for Man Utd forward

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that an application has been made for the extension of Mason Greenwood’s bail, with the Manchester United forward arrested in January on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill.

The 20-year-old was first taken into custody on January 30 following the release of images and video online by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

He was released on bail on February 4, with United having already taken the decision by that point to suspend him “until further notice”.

Police statement on Mason Greenwood

Investigations remain ongoing and it has now been revealed that Greenwood’s bail will be extended beyond April 30.

A statement from the police reads: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Greenwood has not figured for United since a Premier League meeting with West Ham on January 22.

As well as being suspended indefinitely at Old Trafford, Greenwood has also seen Nike cancel all commercial partnerships with him.