‘Pogba trying to force move away from Man Utd’ – Ex-Red Devils keeper wants ‘best price’ from January sale

Amid claims that the French midfielder has played his last game for the club, Mark Bosnich believes the time has come for him to be moved on

should be looking to get the “best price” they can for Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, says Mark Bosnich, with it suggested that he may have played his last game for the club.

This is not the first time that such rumours have surfaced, with exit talk at Old Trafford never far away from the international.

Speculation has, however, intensified of late as questions continue to be asked of Pogba’s commitment to the Red Devils.

He has been sidelined for eight weeks with an ankle problem, but was spotted playing basketball without a protective boot on during a supposed rehabilitation trip to Miami.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn into a debate regarding the 26-year-old’s future, with the United boss still hoping to see the World Cup winner again in 2019.

There have been claims, though, that Pogba is delaying his return to fitness long enough so as to ensure that he can link up with a new club fully fit in the New Year.

With that in mind, former United goalkeeper Bosnich has told talkSPORT of a player who continues to present an unwelcome distraction: “It doesn’t sound good.

“It sounds exactly like he’s trying to force a move.

“If that’s the case, Manchester United should make their minds up immediately.

“Regardless of the player you are on a world standing, you can ill afford to be spending four or five months on the bench.

“But if that is the case, there’s no use other than to turn around and say, ‘OK, we’re going to get the best price for you’.

“And I wouldn’t be selling him for any less than he’s worth.”

have been linked with a swoop for Pogba on a regular basis, with Zinedine Zidane admitting to being a big fan of a fellow countryman.

A return to Juventus has also been mooted for a mercurial talent who sandwiched four years in Turin between two spells at Old Trafford.

Pogba said he was ready to take on a new challenge over the summer, only to see the deadline pass with no deal done, but may soon be freed from a contract due to run until 2021.