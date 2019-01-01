Pogba ‘ready for Arsenal’ as Man Utd reintroduce World Cup winner after injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting to hand the French midfielder minutes in a Carabao Cup clash against Rochdale, before then taking on the Gunners

Paul Pogba is poised to make his return from injury for , with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying that the midfielder is “definitely ready for ”.

The World Cup winner has been sidelined since being forced to withdraw from the France squad during the last international break.

An ankle problem ruled him out of qualifying action and subsequent Premier League fixtures for United.

Despite questions continuing to be asked of his consistency at club level, the 26-year-old remains a big miss for the Red Devils when he is unavailable.

That point was highlighted again in their most recent outing, as Solskjaer’s side slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at West Ham.

Inspiration is required from somewhere, and Pogba may be the man to provide it.

He is ready to return to the fold after an enforced break and is expected to see game time during a third-round clash with Rochdale on Wednesday.

With that fixture allowing him to work on his match fitness and sharpness, the intention is that Pogba will be back up to full speed by the time Arsenal pay a visit to Old Trafford next Monday.

Solskjaer told United’s official website when offering an update on Pogba: “He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale.

“But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal.”

A meeting with Rochdale represents the first instalment of a three-game run for United that will be spread across just eight days.

After taking on Arsenal, the Red Devils are due back in action away at AZ Alkmaar.

Solskjaer will be delighted to have Pogba back at his disposal after being hit with an unfortunate injury headache of late.

Anthony Martial is another senior French star to have spent time on the treatment table and he will miss out in midweek against Rochdale along with Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly.

Marcus Rashford will also be unavailable after picking up a groin problem during Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

United are, however, hoping that 17-year-old frontman Mason Greenwood will be in a position to provide attacking cover, either from the start or off the bench, after overcoming a bout of tonsillitis.