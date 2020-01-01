'Pogba can get Man Utd competing for titles if he adds consistency to his game' - Keane talks up 'talented' midfielder

The Red Devils great says he 'has a lot of time" for the mercurial Frenchman, but would like to see him start delivering the goods week in, week out

Paul Pogba "can get competing for titles" if he adds consistency to his game, says Roy Keane.

Pogba was tipped for stardom after rising through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, but ultimately decided was the best place for him to continue his development in 2012.

The World Cup winner emerged as one of the finest midfielders of his generation in Turin, while getting his hands on four titles.

United forked out £89 million ($110m) to lure the 27-year-old back to Old Trafford in 2016, as he declared he still had unfinished business in Manchester.

Pogba has since contributed 31 goals and 32 assists in 150 appearances for the Red Devils, while adding the and to his trophy collection.

However, the international has often been criticised for his perceived lack of commitment, amid persistent links with Spanish giants . Speculation over Pogba's future was raging before the coronavirus-enforced break in the current campaign, which has proved a frustrating one for the playmaker due to a persistent ankle injury.

However, the ex-Juve star regained full fitness while in lockdown, and has forced his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans since the Premier League restart earlier this month.

Keane is now hoping to see Pogba fulfil his full potential at Old Trafford, and prove his doubters wrong in the process.

“Obviously Pogba has had his critics because he is so talented,” The United legend told the Irish Independent. “If you are not performing week in, week out people are going to get on your back. I always say there is a compliment in that.

“People know he’s an outstanding talent but for some reason, it hasn’t gelled. He obviously had the injury problem this season.

“Just because a player is having a difficult time doesn’t mean they aren’t giving their all. Sometimes a player might be carrying a few knocks. Players lose a little bit of confidence.

“Everyone is quick to criticise Pogba for his off-the-field stuff, but let me tell you if Pogba was winning week in and week out for United people would tolerate his off-the-field activity, his social media activity.

“The key for Pogba, if he wants to become a really important player for Man United, is consistency. It’s no good turning up every two or three weeks and producing your piece of magic.

“I think he is more than capable of doing it, he has done it before. But do it week in and week out and get Man United competing for titles. I have a lot of time for him. I think he’s a talented boy.”