Pogba: Man Utd not at Liverpool's level but we can win the Premier League

A win at Anfield would condemn Jurgen Klopp's side to a first home league loss since 2017 and provide a huge boost in confidence for the visitors

Paul Pogba admits that cannot yet consider themselves to be on the same level as until they win the Premier League, although the World Cup winner believes that the Red Devils can lift the title this season.

United find themselves at the summit of the English top flight after 17 games played, with a derby date against Jurgen Klopp's second-placed Reds on Sunday the most high-profile match-up of the season so far.

The clash at Anfield will provide a massive test of United's mettle, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side seeking to overcome a mental hurdle that has seen them lose in four separate semi-finals since the Norwegian set up shop in the Old Trafford dugout.

More teams

Victory on Merseyside would go a long way to instilling the type of confidence needed to lift titles, however, with Klopp's Reds unbeaten at home in the Premier League since a 2-1 loss to all the way back in 2017.

And Pogba, who has returned to his best form lately, understands that, to be the best, you need to beat the best.

“We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team,” the international told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

“Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning. So the day we win, that is when we say we are at the same level.

“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners. We know how good they have been playing over the last few years - we know their quality and how they play. It's always been a tough game.

“We know how difficult it will be and we just have to focus and try to stay at the top. I think we can win it if we keep our focus but there's a lot of teams that can win it - we are not there yet, we are still very far.”