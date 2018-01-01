Pogba launches 'Pogmoji' in Instagram announcement
Paul Pogba's "big announcement", which had fans excited on Sunday was the launch of a new app called Pogmoji.
The Manchester United star had used his "caption this" tweet - posted on Tuesday after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Reds - to tease the announcement that was scheduled for 7pm GMT (2pm ET).
Pogba's new app allows users to customize their photos.
Pogba was criticised for his post, which featured a photo of him smiling, on Tuesday, most notably by Gary Neville who responded, "You do one as well."
The Frenchman had a long-running rift with Mourinho, who removed him as vice-captain after Pogba hit out at the Portuguese's tactics.
New interim boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has a better relationship with Pogba, having coached him in United's youth set up before he moved to Serie A giants Juventus.
The Norwegian's reign at Old Trafford got off to a blistering start when his side won 5-1 at Cardiff City on Saturday, closing the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to eight points after the Blues slipped up against Leicester City, losing 1-0.
United face Huddersfield on Boxing Day in Solskjaer's first match at home, and Pogba will be hoping to continue his return to the starting 11 with another three points.