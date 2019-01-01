Pogba is staying at Manchester United, says Solskjaer

The Norwegian has no concerns over the World Cup winner's future at the Theatre of Dreams

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford amid links to and .

Pogba said a 'question mark remains' over his future following United's 4-0 rout of in their Premier League opener on August 11.

While the Premier League's transfer window has already closed, the and markets remain open until September 2 – prompting ongoing speculation about a possible move to Madrid or a sensational return to Juventus.

Solskjaer, however, has no concerns over star midfielder Pogba ahead of United's trip to on Monday.

"You [the media] always put question marks around Paul," Solskjaer said.

"I don't think it's odd saying enjoy playing, I have fun with my team-mates, I enjoy what I'm doing, I love my job and enjoy the game.

"Of course that sentence with the question mark about him, there's always question marks about Paul.

"There's not one press conference that I've not answered a question about Paul Pogba – 80 per cent of what he said was that he enjoyed that game and his time here.

"I've got absolutely no concerns on Paul. For me, yeah, he's going to stay."

Ole discusses the fierce competition for places at the heart of our defence #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 18, 2019

The French midfielder started and played all 90 minutes in Manchester United's first match, a battering of Chelsea.

Man Utd toppled Chelsea 4-0 in that season opener, with Pogba assisting the Red Devils' final two goals with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James providing the finishes.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer admitted United have 'too many' centre-backs following the world-record arrival of Harry Maguire from .

Article continues below

With Maguire now at the Theatre of Dreams, Solskjaer's options also include Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

international Rojo was linked with a deadline-day move to but a transfer did not materialise.

Next up for Pogba and co. is a match against Wolves on Monday at the Molineux Stadium before taking on at Old Trafford on Saturday.