Pogba is a fantastic player despite being dropped - Mata

The Manchester United forward has experienced dips of his own and is convinced that the World Cup winner can play through his with the Red Devils

Juan Mata considers Paul Pogba to be a “fantastic midfielder” and is confident he can overcome being benched at Manchester United to play his way back into form.

The Frenchman, fresh from a World Cup triumph with his country over the summer, is enduring another testing campaign at Old Trafford.

Talk of a feud with Jose Mourinho has eased, with his agent adamant there are no issues, but the 25-year-old is now generating headlines for being stuck among the substitutes.

Pogba has seen only 15 minutes of action in United’s last two fixtures and has started just one game since November 24.

Transfer talk has started to swirl again around the flamboyant midfielder, but his team-mates at United are backing him to come good.

Mata has experienced similar dips in form during his own career and told reporters of Pogba ahead of a Champions League clash with Valencia: “Well, I think we all have better or worse moments in our career, our season.

“As a team-mate, obviously, what I can do from my side is support him and I'm sure he will keep showing how good a player he is and how nice a guy he is.

“We know Paul is looking forward to playing good, to do the best for the team and try to perform at his level because we all know when he does that he is a fantastic midfielder.

Article continues below

“As a team-mate obviously what I want is he can play very good and I wish he can play at his best level because if he plays good the team will improve.”

Pogba will be hoping to figure against Los Che on Wednesday as United wrap up their Group H campaign with a place in the last 16 already secured.

Mata is also eager to play a leading role for the Red Devils, with the Spain international set to be reunited with his former club in continental competition.