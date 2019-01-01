‘Pogba & De Gea should stay at Man Utd’ – Mata hoping for positive end to transfer sagas

The Spaniard wants to see the influential duo remain at Old Trafford ahead of a crucial 2019-20 campaign, for both professional and personal reasons

Juan Mata hopes David de Gea and Paul Pogba will both ignore ongoing transfer rumours to remain at .

Speculation surrounding the future of De Gea has been swirling since the turn of the year, with his current deal at Old Trafford set to expire in 2020.

Talks over an extension have stalled in recent months, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful the 28-year-old will commit his future to the club before the start of the new season .

Pogba, meanwhile, expressed a desire to take up a new challenge earlier this summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus thought to be interested in securing his services .

However, the Frenchman has made a strong start to United's pre-season campaign and Solskjaer has identified the World Cup winner as a candidate to become the team's next captain.

Mata feels that both men's continued presence in the starting XI will be vital to United's chances of success next term, labelling Pogba as "a good influence for everyone" and De Gea "the best goalkeeper in the world".

The Spanish midfielder began by discussing Pogba's importance on Sky Sports: " We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone.

"I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people - I speak for myself.

"As a team-mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us."

Mata then praised fellow-countryman De Gea, who has reportedly attracted attention from Paris Saint Germain during the summer transfer window.

He added: "David is the best goalkeeper in the world and one of my best friends so I want him to stay.

"On a professional level, it would be great if he stays because he will give us many points over the next season, so I'm very happy if he stays."

Article continues below

The Red Devils won their opening match of the International Champions Cup 1-0 against on Saturday, thanks to a superb Mason Greenwood finish late in the game.

United also triumphed against Perth Glory and Leeds during a tour of earlier this month, with a showdown against up next on Thursday.

Solskjaer's men will open their latest Premier League campaign at home to on August 11, before taking in a trip to a week later.