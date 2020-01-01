Pogba can be a Man Utd legend, they should build a team around him - Sharpe

The midfielder recieves a lot of criticism at Old Trafford but an ex-United and England winger believes he can still be a "sensation" at the club

Paul Pogba could go on to become a legend at if they build a team around his "world class" talent, former midfielder Lee Sharpe believes.

Reports linking the international to a move away from Old Trafford have resurfaced this month, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said recently that there is no chance of him being sold in the January window.

The 26-year-old has been criticised throughout his time at United, with many pundits claiming he has failed to live up to expectations in .

But Sharpe believes the Red Devils would be wrong to let Pogba leave, insisting they should do their best to convince him to reject the advances of European giants.

"I'd like the club to keep him, I think he could be an absolute United legend," he told Sky Sports News. "I think he's one of the best players they've got at the club.

"He's world class on his day. I know at times he doesn't do that for 90 minutes and often enough but I think if they were to build a team around him and bring a few players in that can play around him and get on his wavelength I think he could be a sensation for United.

"The only thing is if Paul Pogba has decided that he wants to leave then there's not a lot you can do about that if you've got an unhappy player.

"I don't think he's as distracting and a bad influence in the dressing room as people make out. I think the players quite like him to be fair, I don't think that's the issue.

"I think it's whether Paul Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United.

Article continues below

"In the current situation when they're re-building and they're not really challenging for leagues it's a question he needs to ask himself and whether he wants to go elsewhere and look for that.

"But he could be a massive part of the re-build. They could build a team around him and he could be a United legend for years to come."

Pogba has been limited to just seven Premier League appearances this season for United, who are currently fifth in the table.