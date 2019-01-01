Pochettino slams 'stupid' resignation rumours ahead of North London Derby

The Argentine boss has dismissed suggestions that he could walk away from Tottenham after Sunday's clash with Arsenal

Mauricio Pochettino has poured cold water on "stupid rumours" over his future at ahead of the North London Derby this weekend, insisting he will not be resigning his managerial post.

The 47-year-old coach took charge of Spurs after leaving in 2014 and has since overseen tremendous progress at the club.

Pochettino has transformed the club into a top-four Premier League outfit, while also masterminding a run to the final last season.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with top jobs at and in recent years, but he has remained loyal to his current employers despite admitting frustrations over the club's transfer policy.

Ahead of a trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday, new rumours have surfaced suggesting Pochettino could walk away from Spurs after the match, with some bookmakers no longer taking bets on him becoming the first Premier League manager to leave his job this term.

Pochettino offered a defiant response to those reports in a press conference on Friday, blaming social media for creating an issue which doesn't exist.

"What can I say about stupid rumours?" he began. "After five years now I start my sixth season. You know how we worked this summer to rebuild and update because from each summer, version 2.0, 3.0 - now we’re version 6.0 MP software.

"Only social media can create something that stupid. I will not walk away after Sunday’s game. I will be working Monday and Tuesday and then going away for a few days and coming back to meet Daniel [Levy] and watch some internationals.

"Do you bet? It’s closed now! You lose your money! I was with Daniel [Levy] and Jesus [Perez], we were at dinner in London [yesterday]. Was very good. We talked about everything. We needed that conversation, very positive.

"The most important thing is to help the team on the pitch and make sure the communication is clear. I hope that I can extend my life here. Sure it’s good for us and good for the club. In the end, it’s in the hands of the players and the results, and the last word will be with Daniel."

Tottenham have had a mixed start to their 2019-20 campaign, beating 3-1 at home on the opening weekend before securing a credible draw away at on August 17.

A 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle last Sunday invited fresh criticism upon Pochettino's squad, but a win against would surely lift the gloom surrounding the club ahead of the international break.