PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Felda United

Selangor turned in a Jekyll-and-Hyde performance in their first Malaysia Cup group match, resulting in a frustrating 2-2 draw against Felda United.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 6/10

The goalkeeper made a number of good saves in each half, but could not do much to keep out the two goals by the visitors.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

Another average performance from the right back in overall, seemingly lacking confidence to have a go himself when presented with a chance when going up. But his effort in dispossessing Jasazrin Jamaluddin in the first half led to the Red Giants' second goal of the night.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

The centre back could not help his side from conceding, and the result could have been worse had the visiting attackers were more clinical in the final third.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The defender did not shine in the encounter.

Fandi Othman - 6/10

The left back had a decent game in overall, if not for the last-ditch tackle that resulted in the penalty that gave Felda the equaliser.

Halim Saari - 6/10

The midfielder was not as effective in the match, and perhaps should have done more to help his defence.

Endrick dos Santos - 6/10

The midfielder had a relatively quiet night, and was not as lively as he had been in their previous matches.

Amri Yahyah - 5/10

A rare start for the veteran forward, as a last-minute change for Khyril Muhymeen, but Amri could not make himself a more dangerous player for his side, perhaps owing to his rustiness.

Sandro da Silva - 7/10

Despite a good first half which ended in him coming away with an assist, the midfielder's performance dropped in the second, which saw him making several wild attempts on goal.

Syazwan Zainon - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

The winger produced a goal and an assist in the first half, but fell off the radar somewhat in the second, looking fatigued.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 7/10

The striker scored one goal in the match, but missed many chances that could have allowed them to kill the game.

Substitutions:

Sean Selvaraj, A. Namathevan - NA

Second half substitutes who did not make a big impact.

FELDA UNITED

Norazlan Razali - 6/10

Although the hosts were not as clinical in the final third as they had been, the former Selangor custodian still conceded two goals.

Jadid Ilias - 6/10

The right back was troubled by Syazwan down his flank, especially in the first half.

Thiago Junio - 6/10

The centre back could not help his side from conceding twice against the favourites.

Raffi Nagoorgani - 6/10

There was very little that the centre back could do to stop the hosts from scoring when they were dangerous in the first half, but he nevertheless did enough to stop them from scoring in the second, when they took their foot off the gas.

Tasnim Fitri - 6/10

The left back was fortunate that Amri Yahyah did not have a good night

Danial Amier - 7/10

The midfielder could not do more to help the visitors control the midfield, but he was involved in the Fighters' first goal. He was taken off in the second half, a decision made to protect him from injury.

Jasazrin Jamaluddin - 6/10

Although the experienced midfielder's mistake led to the hosts' first goal, he made up for it by winning the penalty that led to their equaliser towards the end of the match.

Jocinei Schad - 6/10

The midfielder did not shine in the encounter.

Chanturu Suppiah - 7/10

The forward was perhaps the most outstanding Felda attacking player of the night, assisting their first goal soon after the hosts scored their second of the night.

Khairul Amri - 7/10

Although he did not shine in the match, the forward made sure he did not miss from the spot to equalise for the Fighters.

Christie Jayaseelan - 7/10

The forward could not offer as much threat to the Selangor danger area as he probably should have, but still did enough to come away with a goal.

Substitutions:

Faiz Mazlan - NA

A second half change that allowed Felda to continue their momentum, nothing more.

Hadin Azman - 7/10

The winger continued his good record against Selangor, his introduction in the second half causing more danger to the hosts. He capitalised on it, a smart pass from him to Jasazrin resulting in a penalty for them that was then converted by Khairul Amri.

