PLAYER RATINGS: Kedah vs JDT

Johor Darul Ta'zim showcased their superiority in Malaysian football with a 3-0 thumping of Kedah in the Malaysia Cup final.

KEDAH

Ifwat Akmal - 5/10

The custodian made a number of important saves, but ultimately could not keep it airtight against a very good attacking side.

Amirul Hisyam - 5/10

The right back, filling in for the suspended Rizal Ghazali, proved to be a poor replacement for the experienced defender. He could not successfully stop the forays by JDT players down his flank, and two of their goals came from the left side.

Khairul Helmi - 5/10

Another first eleven replacement, the experienced centre back was no match for a lethal opposition.

Shakir Hamzah - 6/10

The dependable central defender was still left exposed in the match; Safawi, Syafiq and Cabrera running rings around him.

Azmeer Yusof - NA

The left back only lasted 10 minutes in the match, an injury cutting short his involvement in the final encounter.

David Rowley - 6/10

A relatively quiet night for the midfielder, who could not do more to help his side.

Baddrol Bakhtiar - 6/10

The midfielder and skipper played well in patches, but could not make it more consistent while his teammates failed to take advantage of his deliveries and passes.

Zaquan Adha - 5/10

The forward did not turn in a convincing performance and could not help his side offer a bigger threat to the opposition.

Edgar Bernhardt - 5/10

A tough night for the attacker, he could do very little against an airtight defence. Ended up on the booking list.

Farhan Roslan - 5/10

The flanker, just like the rest of his team's attackers, had a torrid night and could not get too many attacks going.

Jonatan Bauman - 5/10

The striker practically fell off the radar, unable to perform well, and only had a booking to show for it.

Substitutions:

Norfiqrie Talib - 6/10

Early change due to Azmeer's injury, and performed well enough that none of JDT's goals came from his flank.

Fayadh Zulkifli,

Second half substitutions who could not change the course of the match.

JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM

Farizal Marlias - 7/10

The goalkeeper had very little to do against an opposition that failed to offer a more substantial threat.

S. Kunanlan - 8/10

A decent game for the right back, who was rarely troubled by Farhan Roslan down his flank.

Aidil Zafuan - 7/10

The centre back did well enough to keep the Kedah forwards out of his penalty area, although he did ended up with a booking.

Mauricio dos Santos - 7/10

A decent game for the central defender on a night the opposition were struggling, but he still could not avoid getting a yellow card.

La'Vere Corbin-Ong - 8/10

The left back turned in another dependable performance, this time keeping Zaquan down his flank, as well as the other Kedah forwards, quiet for most of the night.

Hariss Harun - 8/10

Commanded JDT's engine room splendidly, leaving little room for Kedah to exploit.

Leandro Velázquez - 8/10

Continuing his fine performance in JDT midfield from the semi-finals, the midfielder ensured that Kedah were not able to play, and he recorded an assist in the run up to their first goal of the night.

Afiq Fazail - 8/10

Did a good job of helping his team control the middle of the park, coming away with an assist that earned him an early rest, when he was substituted off after they were already leading by three goals.

Safawi Rasid - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

Safawi Rasid. Photo by Sports Regime

The forward continued the resurgence of his form, and he made constantly made himself a nuisance to the Kedah defence with his runs and dribbles. Netted their second goal of the night, a fantastic pinpoint free kick.

Gonzalo Cabrera - 8/10

Combined well with JDT's other forwards to make it a straightforward win, and he also bagged an assist.

Diogo Luis Santo - NA

The Brazilian striker did not get to do much, having to be substituted off early for an injury.

Substitutions:

Syafiq Ahmad - 8/10

The forward's performance as an early substitution due to Diogo's injury typified JDT players' ability to come in and perform just as well as the starting players. He combined well with Safawi to torment his former team, and scored their third goal of the night, the final nail in the Red Eagles' coffin.

Syamer Kutty, Nazmi Faiz - NA

Second half changes who successfully helped JDT keep a clean sheet.

