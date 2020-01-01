Player agents not helping Hearts of Oak - Opare Addo

The Phobians spokesperson shares his thoughts on the exit of five first team players on free transfers

public relations officer Kwame Opare Addo has blamed player representatives for the club's troubles in extending expiring contracts.

The Phobians' management has come under fire following the exit of five first-team players last week.

According to a club publication, the quintet refused contract extensions.

“In fact, football agents are not helping the game at all. Everyone knows there is something good abroad for players but playing in ," Addo told Atinka FM.

“Agents influence players not to extend their deals with the club which Hearts of Oak is a victim. This is affecting so many clubs.

"Sometimes it can be the decision of the player but I think that some people that parade around as agents are not helping the future of some of these players.

"And it is not only Hearts of Oak players, I’m referring to players on the African continent. Those agents are seriously causing problems for clubs."

The departure of striker Joseph Esso has evoked the most backlash, having exited together with Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur and Burkinabe forward Abubakar Troare.

In a related development, former Hearts chairman Harry Zakkour believes the club's long trophy drought is a result of their lack of quality players.

The Phobians have endured a series of disappointments since last winning the Ghana Premier League ( ) title in 2009.

“The problem [trophy drought] is lack of quality players,” Zakkour told Asempa FM.

“Things have changed. The players we used to have are not the same today.

“We need to do more to help the club succeed because all is not lost and I believe when we get the right players, the club will start winning trophies as the club used to win trophies in the past."

Zakkour also pleaded for the Government of Ghana's intervention for clubs amid the Covid-19 challenges.

“We have all felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“It was unexpected and I believe that when football fully returns, the government and the ministry of sports should come together and help the clubs.

“Supporters will not be allowed to go to the various stadiums so there would be no revenue for the clubs so they will need the support of the government.

“We all hope for the best but the clubs at the moment cannot do it alone."

Ghana's football season has been cancelled since March because of the coronavirus concerns.