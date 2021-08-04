Pitso Mosimane: South African coach highlights the European leagues he would love to join

The tactician has, however, insisted he is content with his current job at Al Ahly in Egypt

Celebrated Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has discussed how he is open to coaching in Europe once an opportunity comes his way.

The tactician is one of the most successful in African football having won three Caf Champions League titles, one with Mamelodi Sundowns and two with his current team Al Ahly. He will once again be lining up against the best in the world during the Fifa Club World Cup later this year.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has opined on which league he feels is the best.

Mosimane ranks the best leagues

"Well, you can’t choose [where to coach]. The best league in Europe is the English Premier League because it is well marketed and well resourced," Mosimane told SAFM as quoted by idiskiTimes.

"The best football playing place is La Liga and you know that Bundesliga also now with Bayern [Munich], [Borussia] Dortmund and Leipzig, there are a lot of intelligent coaches coming out of Germany.

"Hansi Flick, what a nice guy, top personality. People who will sit with you and say ‘Pitso let’s have tea’ and you ask yourself who are you to sit with Hansi Flick. Pep Guardiola spent a day with me and who am I?

"There are a lot of top coaches in the world, who are very good. Look at Thomas Tuchel who got a chance to be where he is because he came from Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp, he came from Mainz to Dortmund. So the Bundesliga is also very good."

Article continues below

Komphela's advice

Mosimane has further revealed what Sundowns coach Steve Komphela told him to do regarding his future assignments.

"So anywhere, you have been given an opportunity, you must take it. But I am not worried about going there. I am content with what I have," Mosimane continued.

"Steve Komphela used to say ‘don’t envy the neighbours, be happy with what you have because God gave you that.'"