Pitso Mosimane's squad holiday plans criticised by Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobier

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier has criticised Pitso Mosimane’s plan to give his players an eight day break.

The 61-year-old said the lengthy break is not deserved given how the club has performed and with many players not enjoying regular minutes.

"I won’t change my words and I will continue saying that what’s happening in Al-Ahly is wrong," the retired goalkeeper turned pundit said as per KingFut.

"This is the only thing worrying me, even though there’s a 99.9% chance of Al Ahly advancing to the quarterfinals of the African Champions League.

"How can they take an eight-day rest? A lot of players aren’t playing regularly and aren’t tired, they should return to training early.

"I mean, what team returns to training on March 27th and has a match on April 2nd? Can someone explain why Al Ahly is the only club in Egypt that does not play friendly matches?"

Shobier turned to his own experience of playing over 200 matches for Al Ahly when questioned on his stance.

"People have made shows to respond to me, but I won’t change my words. I think I understand football a little bit, and I used to play for a while if they forgot," he added.

"Some people told me that this is a new school of thought in football, and I swear to God that I follow all the leagues around the world and I only saw this school of thought in Al Ahly.

"What’s the problem if the bench players come back a little early and undergo a program to prepare them and play friendly matches to see them play. I think it’s a legitimate demand."

The Egyptian giants are second in Group A with seven points from five games. They will need a point against Al Hilal in their last group game to join Mamelodi Sundowns – who defeated them home and away - in the quarter-finals.

They will play the Sudanese giants on April 1 after the international break.