Pirlo pleads for patience at Juventus after 'naive errors' in Crotone draw

The Old Lady laboured to a disappointing result and their new manager believes better performances will come in time

Andrea Pirlo described Federico Chiesa as "naive" after he was sent off on his debut in Saturday's 1-1 Serie A draw against Crotone.

Chiesa, who joined the champions on loan from on transfer deadline day, saw red on the hour mark for a late challenge on Luca Cigarini.

He had earlier set up Alvaro Morata for Juve's leveller after Simy had given Crotone the lead from the penalty spot.

More teams

Adrien Rabiot was dismissed in the 2-2 draw with on September 27, Juve's last competitive game after they were handed a 3-0 win for 's no-show last time out, and Pirlo accepts his fledgling side's over-enthusiasm might come back to haunt them on occasion.

"Unfortunately, we went down to 10 men in the last two games because of our errors, but we are a young team that needs to work and there hasn't been much time for that with so many internationals," he told DAZN.

"Young players need to gain experience by playing in matches and it can happen that they make naive errors as part of the learning process.

"We built a team with quality, but it is still a work in progress and needs time. The lads will learn through mistakes, unfortunately that also means taking a few risks in the early matches of the season.

"We made a few mistakes in the timing of the press, but as I said, these things happen when we're still getting the machine oiled. We only really spent half-an-hour on this tactical movement in training yesterday, so it will improve."

Crotone were good value for their first point since returning to , limiting Juve to just two shots on target, and their boss Giovanni Stroppa says his side can take pride in their performance.

Article continues below

"Serie A is another sport compared to Serie B," he said. "We've conceded a few goals with naive errors, but I still believe we are on the right track.

"We could've made more of the extra man and been sharper in the final third, taking them on one-on-one, but we still did well with 11 against 11 and 11 against 10.

"This is not the best Juve team, but we saw they still had remarkable talents to come off the bench and bring new elements to the side, so we can be proud of this result."