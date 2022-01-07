Gerard Pique has hit back at speculation over his salary at Barcelona, with the Blaugrana stalwart insisting that he has taken a substantial pay cut in order to help ease the club's financial woes.

The Camp Nou outfit have been mired in financial troubles over the past year, with the club unable to re-sign Lionel Messi ahead of the current campaign, and several players forced to see their wages slashed in order to meet financial fair play rules.

Stalwart centre-back Pique is one who reportedly took a major reduction, only for media reports to suggest that he had merely deferred his wages earlier this week - and now, the defender has clapped back at claims that he is still on a sum close to €30 million (£25m/$34m)

What has been said?

"Characters like this charging for public television to defend their friends," the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter, taking aim at the reporters who initially broke the story suggesting he was on a massive pay packet.

"Here are 50% of my payroll earned on December 30th. Respect yourself a little."

Underneath, the player attached a screenshot that suggested he is currently earning a fraction of what has been reported.

Personatges com aquest cobrant d’una televisió pública per defensar els seus amics. Aquí tens el 50% de la meva nòmina cobrada a 30 de desembre. Respecta’t una mica. https://t.co/luHsMMqJD8 pic.twitter.com/l4IAtqvexU — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 7, 2022

Barca hope to register new arrivals

Amid their continued struggles, the Blaugrana have found it difficult to register new players owing to the financial restrictions they are working under.

While Sergio Aguero's forced retirement has opened up a gap, the club has still been forced to offload players in order to facilitate the arrival of additional stars this January, such as former Manchester City man Ferran Torres

Philippe Coutinho has been shipped back to the Premier League on loan, heading to Aston Villa, but Barca may yet still have to deliver some squad gymnastics in order to include their new recruits.

