Pinnick's NFF future: Are Nigeria done with him?

by Joel Omotto

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has excited a section of fans after revealing that he will not be seeking a third term even though he is eligible.

The NFF is set to hold its elections later this year but Pinnick, speaking to Arise TV on Friday, said he will not be seeking re-election due to family reasons.

"Am I eligible to run? Yes! I am eligible to run based on our [NFF] status. Do I want to run at this moment? It's a no-no because my family says so at the moment.

"My family is very key to me, family first," he added. "They say that I've put in my all and put in my best.

"They say that it's taken a toll on me and taken a toll on the family. They believe that it's time that I move on", Pinnick added, calling the decision 'very regrettable'.

However, the news seems to have gone down well with a number of fans online, who feel he has outstayed his welcome.

“Peak milk is okay. Go and rest, you are not equal to this task anymore. Bunch of old men are all over destroying this country,” said Oko Moses Onma, who can’t wait to see Pinnick’s back.

Simon De Naro agrees with him, saying: “This is the best news I have seen today. Your family members are just trying to save you from the shame that is coming.”

“Tell him that Nigerians are done with him. As long as Amaju Pinnick is in charge of football in Nigeria, the round leather game can never progress,” Dr Chris Obinwa added.

Ojelabi Oluwa-Timilehin Adebayo stayed true to the theme: “Somebody who doesn't know where the spot kick is located on the pitch. Mumu Man of the year. I don't know those fools who elected you in the first instance,” he commented on Facebook.

“What have you achieved in your previous tenures? Enough is enough man,” were Oladimeji Raphael’s sentiments, as he feels the NFF boss has achieved little during his tenure.

Emeka Uchigwe is among those who want Pinnick out now rather than later: “Resign immediately. You're the cause of woes in the NFF. Give others a chance,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sunday Apollo James supported these sentiments, he commented: “Resign and stop all this gragra.”

Rita Aguma is surprised that Pinnick is leaving this ‘early’: “Not only a third term, why not a tenth term? Anyone who takes over a position or power never likes to leave. Greed,” she said.

Pinnick was first elected in September 2014 before getting a second term four years later.

His reign has been littered with allegations of corruption and court battles alongside underachievement from Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who will miss out on the World Cup in Qatar later this year.