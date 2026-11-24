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Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Cole Palmer after the Chelsea forward refused to acknowledge home supporters following Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Leeds United. Joined by Manchester United legend Nicky Butt, Morgan warned the 24-year-old that his rotten attitude risks ruining his career both at club level and with England.

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Morgan blasts Palmer over Stamford Bridge fan snub

Morgan has accused Palmer of wasting his immense talent and displaying a rotten attitude after the Chelsea forward ignored supporters following Saturday's dismal 4-1 defeat against Leeds United. The Stamford Bridge crowd watched in disbelief as Daniel Farke's side secured their first victory in west London since 1999.

Palmer endured another anonymous outing before refusing to applaud the home faithful at full-time. To make matters worse, the former Manchester City attacker became embroiled in an altercation with team-mate Joao Pedro before trudging down the tunnel. His actions drew immediate condemnation from Morgan, who warned that the 24-year-old's career is in serious danger of fizzling out unless he changes his behaviour.

Broadcaster delivers scathing verdict on forward's off-pitch conduct

Speaking on Football Uncensored, Morgan did not hold back as he questioned Palmer's professionalism both inside and outside of football. He pointed to the midfielder's ongoing exclusion from Thomas Tuchel's England squad as proof of deeper behavioural issues.

"I'm sorry, but he's a massive dhead. The guy, on and off the pitch, is a dhead," Morgan said. "The way he refused to go over to the fans. The way he treats the fans in the street.

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"Everything about Palmer, the stories you hear in the restaurants, the way he's behaved in the England camp and why Tuchel doesn't pick him. He's a guy with amazing ability who is pissing it away."

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Butt insists players have a duty to supporters

Palmer's lacklustre display against Leeds continued a worrying slump in form for a player. He has managed just one goal contribution in his last five appearances, converting a penalty in a 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month. The Red Devils legend Butt appeared alongside Morgan on the broadcast and echoed his frustration over Palmer's refusal to face the crowd.

"I've got to admit, some of the behaviour that goes around the fans and the public... We all make mistakes, I made a lot when I was younger," Butt said. "To not go and applaud the fans, you have a duty to go and give them a clap. They're spending their well-earned money to go and watch a football team that's playing cp."

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Palmer faces pressure to win back fans and Tuchel

With Tuchel steadfastly refusing to find space for him on the international stage, Palmer now faces mounting scrutiny over his temperament and output. He must quickly rediscover his best form and rebuild bridges with the Stamford Bridge faithful to prevent his promising career from stalling.